Yanga SC can win the Tanzania Mainland League this season - Shikhalo

The Kenya international goalkeeper believes his colleagues are strong and in a position to challenge for the top tier title

Yanga SC goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo is still keen on helping the team secure this season's Mainland League.

The 27-time league champions are currently trailing leaders Simba SC by 13 points.

The former SC custodian has been an instant hit at his new side and is regarded as one of the best players since coming on board in August last year.

"There is still a chance for us to win the league this season, we are not that far behind, we just need to work harder and remain consistent," Shikhalo told Mwanaspoti.

"If you compare the current results and those at the start of the season, you will realize there is a very big difference, so nothing is impossible. We will give our best and push for the title."

The international also reveal how the fans are making it easier for him to give his best on the pitch.

"Fans love the team and they support us in every way to ensure we get positive results consistently. They are our pillar, and as players, we do not want to let them down because by doing so, we hurt them," Shikhalo continued.

Article continues below

"At Bandari, yes we had fans who loved the game, but it is so much more at Yanga and I love it this way."

The custodian is expected to maintain his place in goal even after the arrival of new coach Belgian Luc Eymael. Yanga fell 3-0 at home against Kagera Sugar in their previous league match.