'Yanga SC can still win league with narrow wins' - Former Simba SC official Rage

Timu ya Wananchi have struggled to get wins by bigger margin, and some critics feel it is a sign of failure

Ismail Aden Rage has stated no one should underrate Yanga SC since they have what it takes to win the Mainland League title.

Wananchi made massive signings in the last transfer window, bringing in players they felt will help them push for the top position on the table.

However, they have been struggling in the attacking department and have not scored more than one goal in each of the four matches played.

More teams

"The league is tough, there is stiff competition because teams made great signings," Rage, who is the former Simba SC chairman, told Championi newspaper.

"For instance, Yanga and Simba have managed to bring onboard good players and all that is needed from either side are good results from their respective league matches in order to be in a good position in the league.

"Let us not have people criticizing the results of some teams; for instance, others feel Yanga is not doing good because they are winning by a smaller margin.

"However, they are forgetting that one goal is enough to give them three points and can hand them the league title. So they should not underrate them at all, they might end up regretting it.

"Let every team push for good results and not focus on what their opponents are doing."

In a separate interview, Young Africans revealed why they are not moved with the fact they are winning Mainland matches by narrow margins.

The Jangwani giants have played four matches so far this campaign, managing to win three and drawing one.

Yanga started with a 1-1 draw against Tanzania Prisons, beat Mbeya City 1-0, won 1-0 against Kagera Sugar, and managed the same scoreline against Mtibwa Sugar.

Article continues below

The Timu ya Mwananchi’s assistant coach Juma Mwambusi has now revealed they are not worried about the low scoreline wins, saying the most important thing in football is to win matches and promised they will soon start winning matches by huge margins.

"We are still working on our team; you know we have a new team of players and the coach is working on them to have good coordination, for now, a win is a win, we don’t care how we win for as long as we have three points," Mwambusi told Sokaletu.

"To win is a very important thing, but for us to start winning by huge margins, we must have good coordination between the player, the new players will have to take time to do so, remember we never had pre-season training and as such the players are getting to know each other well now"