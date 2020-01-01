Yanga SC can defeat Simba SC by up to seven goals in Kariakoo Derby - Bumbuli

The two teams are scheduled to meet in November in the league assignment and the 27-time league champions are optimistic of getting maximum points

Yanga SC Communications Officer Hassan Bumbuli believes the team hit Simba SC for seven in the Kariakoo Derby.

The two teams' meeting was rescheduled to November 7 from the initial date of October 18 by the Board (TPLB). The Board argued players might take time to rejoin their teams owing to strict Covid-19 guidelines set by countries.

The Young African Sports Club official states the postponement is good for his team since it will give his charges more time to prepare for the game against their bitter rivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

More teams

"November 7 will reach and we will still play [with Simba]," Bumbuli told reporters.

"[TPLB] have been forced to make changes after analysing the situation and we are in agreement. It will give us more time to prepare for the games planned for us. We have a game against Polisi Tanzania on October 22 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"I urge fans to come in large numbers, get their tickets early, and be in the stadium on time to cheer and motivate our players.

"As promised, we started scoring more goals against Coastal Union [where we won 3-0]. We will continue scoring as many goals as the days pass by.

"It is very possible that by the time November 7 reaches, we might have reached seven goals [for Simba]."

Bumbuli has also stated the Jangwani Street-based charges have no problem with the bringing forward of the anticipated Kariakoo Derby.

"We know this is a game which involves emotional attachment especially for the fans," the official continued.

"As Yanga, we respect the decision made by TPLB to push forward the game. All I can tell the fans is that we are ready to play at any given date. We are satisfied with the reasons for the postponement of the game."

Article continues below

Last season, the two teams met three times in all competitions.

It started with a 2-2 draw in the league before the 27-time champions won the second round by a solitary goal scored by now Simba SC player Bernard Morrison.

The two teams were again paired in the semi-final of the and the Tanzania Mainland League champions put in a classic performance to win the game 4-1 to advance to the finals where they eventually won by defeating Namungo FC 2-1.