Yanga SC bullish ahead of JKT Tanzania game after Mwadui FC victory

Timu ya Wananchi are currently third on the table with 54 points, level with Azam FC who have a superior goal difference

Yanga SC communication officer Hassan Bumbuli says eyes are now set on Tuesday's league match away at JKT .

The Dodoma-based side has regularly been a difficult opponent for the 27-time league champion and in the last four meetings, they have managed two draws and as many wins.

With that in mind, the official admitted it will be a tough game but all they want are three points on the road.

More teams

"We respect [JKT Tanzania] they are a good team, and to be honest we respect all our opponents," Bumbuli told journalists.

"All teams are tough to beat especially at this time when they are chasing their objectives. However, we all know Yanga is a big, established and historic team and will do absolutely everything to win especially on the pitch.

"Like our game [on Saturday] against Mwadui, it was tough but we won; we scored two goals, we were denied one but still managed to get maximum points by the 1-0 win.

"We are one team determined to get maximum points regardless of the opponent we are playing against. For instance Prisons, they were unbeaten by the time we played them in the first round, but we defeated them.

"So regardless of how good JKT are, we just want to go there, beat them and return to Dar es Salaam with maximum points."

The Jangwani-based side is leaving for Dodoma on Sunday and their plans have been revealed.

"We will not be in a hurry for Dodoma, we have invitations from fans in our branches," he continued.

"So we will have several stop-overs at Nzega, Igunga, Manyoni, and Singida before proceeding to our destination. By 3 pm we will be in Dodoma, we rest and resume training on Monday in preparation for Tuesday's match."

Yanga won the reverse fixture 3-2 and are aiming at winning the remaining 10 league matches this season.

On Saturday, Timu ya Wananchi defeated Mwadui by a solitary goal.

Article continues below

The goal came in the sixth minute as a result of a quick move engineered by Haruna Niyonzima, who beat an advancing Jaffar Mohammed on the left flank.

A cross by the latter was met by Ditram Nchimbi but the goalkeeper Mahmoud Amri saved Mwadui from the attack.

A second attempt by Mapinduzi, though, was too powerful for the goalkeeper to deny Yanga an opener. Deus Kaseke eventually managed to find Balama Mapinduzi who made no mistake from close range.