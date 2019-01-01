Yanga SC bring forward their league match against Mbao FC

The former champions are aiming at doing better in the continental second-tier competition

Yanga SC have brought their league match against Mbao FC forward by two days to prepare for their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Pyramid FC.

The 20-time league champions will be hosting the Egyptian side on October 27 in the two-legged play-offs to determine the team which advance to the Group Stage of Africa's second-tier club competition.

Initially, the match between Yanga and Mbao was scheduled to be played on October 24 at CCM Kirumba, but the Zahera Mwinyi-led side will now host the team at the same venue on the 22nd.

The former champions are aiming at having players fully fit and fresh for their Confederation Cup. In an earlier interview, the club's assistant coach Noel Mwandila had revealed the team will be aiming at winning at home convincingly.

"This is not a tough game but we cannot take it lightly as well, however, I am optimistic we will sail through," he said.

"We have to capitalize on the home ground advantage by winning convincingly, by doing so, we will not have a tough second leg. We will have to get as many goals as possible at home, I know we have players who can do the job."

Article continues below

Yanga are the only representatives remaining in Caf competitions following the elimination of Simba SC, Azam FC, and KMC FC.