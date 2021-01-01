Yanga SC begin renovation work at club headquarters in Jangwani

The Jangwani giants have confirmed thorough renovation work will be done to their offices to help reduce camping costs

Yanga SC have announced the official start of renovation at their headquarters located on Jangwani Street in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga chairman Mshindo Msola has confirmed the renovation work will officially start from March 1 and all of the work to be undertaken at the site will be conducted by volunteers.

“We are going to renovate our building from today [Monday] and we hope to start with living rooms for our youth and women’s team players to help reduce camping costs,” Msola told reporters during a press conference at the headquarters on Monday.

“The renovation will be done by dedicated stakeholders including some branches and individuals and we also invite all those who will be contributing to this renovation which we want to be completed as soon as possible.”

Also, the chairman of the Yanga infrastructure committee, engineer Bahati Mwaseba, shed some light on the renovations and showed one room they have renovated as an example.

“This is a strategy to ensure our building is clean and modern, we start with the rooms where our players will be living which is 30 and after that other areas will follow,” Mwaseba explained.

“We have already renovated one model room and the cost is [Tsh6,000,000], so each room needs that cost to be completed.”

Along with them was the chairman of the Yanga Eliti branch in Mikocheni, who spoke on behalf of the branches of the team.

“We will take some of the rooms and renovate them, this is a team of citizens and the citizens themselves are us so we must make it look clean,” said Ali Zabroni.

“Everyone who is able to come and join us to renovate our building and show support for Yanga will be much appreciated, it is not good for a big team like this to have an unsatisfactory building.”

The renovation will include modern beds, a TV, and a small refrigerator in the rooms, and anyone who wants or volunteers to do the renovation will have their names written on the door at the top as a memorial.

The team's decision to renovate the headquarters come at a time when Yanga are leading the 18-team table in the Mainland Premier League with 49 points from 21 matches while their rivals Simba SC are second on 42 points from 18 outings.