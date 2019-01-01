Yanga SC bar reporters & fans from accessing training session

The Wanajangwani have intensified their preparations ahead of a Confederation Cup encounter against Pyramids FC of Egypt

Yanga SC barred their fans and journalists from following Thursday's training session at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The club have intensified their training programmes ahead of Sunday Caf Confederation Cup encounter against Pyramids FC of .

The former Tanzanian league champions will welcome Pyramids in the first leg encounter of the play-offs and according to Mwanaspoti, head coach Mwinyi Zahera barred the fans and journalists from accessing the Stadium while his players were training.

Fans who had turned up for the training session were restrained at the gates to the stadium by security personnel, while photographers were thereafter allowed a few minutes to take photos but had to leave shortly after.

Meanwhile, the club's captain Papy Tshishimbi has pleaded with their supporters to attend the match in their numbers during the weekend.

“Everyone from players to the technical bench members are very much ready for the Sunday encounter. I am glad a few players who were injured have resumed training and this is surely some good news for the team,” Tshishimbi told the club's website.

“Fans should come and motivate us because the match will need a joint effort from the players to those who will be witnessing the showdown on the stands.

“Players need their support to in order to give a better performance.”

Finally, Namibian striker Sydney Urikhob has admitted he is not sure whether he will feature against Pyramids.

“I cannot tell whether I will play on Sunday because I am injured and I have not received any kind of treatment so far,” Urikhob told Mwanaspoti.