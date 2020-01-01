Yanga SC attempted to win with 4-4-2 formation – Eymael

The Belgian coach discusses his formation change and blames the condition of the pitch as his side battled to another draw

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has blamed the team’s 0-0 draw against Coastal Union on the condition of the pitch at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

Eymael discusses how he also experimented with the team's formation. The Tanzanian giants failed to break down Coastal Union as they ended up registering a fourth consecutive draw in the Mainland and they now trail champions and rivals Simba with 21 points.

The outcome has since placed Yanga on the fourth slot just one point above their opponents Coastal Union who sit at the fifth position on the ladder with 39 points from 24 matches.

The Belgian coach has repeatedly blamed the pitch insisting it deprived them of an opportunity to showcase their usual football.

“It is not easy to play on this kind of the pitch because we do not train here to become familiar with it,” Eymael is quoted by Daily News. “I tried to change the playing format to 4:4:2 for almost 20 minutes but still did not work out.

“As you know, I do not entertain the 4:4:2 pattern but I applied it to perhaps win the match but we did not succeed.”

On his part, Coastal Union coach Juma Mgunda conceded it was a difficult game for them bearing in mind Yanga were searching for nothing else other than the victory.

“They [Yanga] were looking for the victory just like us after losing our previous league match but I am happy to get the one point and we need to focus on our next matches to continue scaling up on the log.”