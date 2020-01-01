Yanga SC are interested in Plateau United's Ndala's services

The Nigerian was part of the team eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Simba SC

Plateau United attacking midfielder Isah Ndala is ready to join Yanga SC in the next transfer window.

The experienced midfielder was part of the team that played Simba SC in the first preliminary round of the Caf where Wekundu wa Msimbazi won 1-0 on aggregate to advance.

However, Timu ya Wananchi were impressed by the experienced midfielder and now they are keen on bringing him on board.

"I have been contacted by Yanga officials and we have had negotiations," Ndala said.

"They are keen on signing me and yes, I am ready to join Yanga, but due process has to be followed in registration. Football is part of my life, and if Yanga come with a good offer, then I will be ready to work with them.

"My contract with Plateau United is almost over and I am allowed to negotiate with other teams.

"So it will not be a problem joining Yanga as long as due procedure is followed."

Meanwhile, Yanga SC coach Cedric Kaze is anticipating a tough outing away to Mwadui in the Mainland League game scheduled for Saturday.

Timu ya Wananchi are unbeaten in the 14 games played and are enjoying a healthy seven-point lead on top of the table.

Despite playing against a team that is second last on the table with 10 points, the tactician believes there should be no room for complacency.

"Last season Simba SC lost their first league game [after a seven-match unbeaten run] at Shinyanga," Kaze said ahead of the game.

"Playing Mwadui will not be easy, it will be a tough match. We would not look at the standings but will take the game with the seriousness it deserves.

"We are taking every game seriously."

The 27-time champions are on 34 points after winning 10 games and drawing four. They are the only team in the 18-team division yet to taste defeat. They have managed to score 17 goals and conceded just five.

Mwadui FC are in the 17th position after playing 14 games as well. They have managed to get just three wins in the process, drawing one and losing 10 games.

They have scored 11 goals and conceded 28 which is the most goals conceded in the league.

On Friday, Mtibwa Sugar will host KMC from 16.00 EAT. On Saturday, JKT Tanzania will be away to Biashara Mara United with Polisi Tanzania playing Ruvu Shooting.