Yanga SC appeal TFF fine and ban imposed on Zahera

The Yanga chairman is adamant their coach did not deserve his punishment following the comments he made after the loss to Ruvu

Yanga SC management has appealed the ban and fine imposed on their coach Mwinyi Zahera by the Football Federation (TFF) last week.

The Congolese coach was fined and banned for three games by the federation after using what was termed as abusive language, following the team's 1-0 loss to Ruvu Shooting in league assignment.

"We have fined your [Yanga] coach Sh500, 000 and also banned him for three matches in accordance to article 41(9) which governs the game in Tanzania,” a statement written to Yanga from the TFF stated.

Through the team's chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela, Yanga have confirmed appealing what they feel as harsh punishment for their tactician.

Article continues below

"A fine was enough, why should they [TFF] ban him for three games?" the chairman enquired.

"They could have allowed him to continue doing his job. The ban was uncalled for, the sh 500,000 was enough. We have written to TFF appealing their decision and we are waiting for the feedback."

After losing against Ruvu Shooting, an agitated Zahera hit out at the TFF for forcing his ‘tired’ side to play in the match just a day after they had returned home from their Caf match against Township Rollers in Botswana.