Yanga SC announce procedure to secure return of coach Eymael

The Jangwani Street-based giants reveal they have finalised efforts to bring back their Belgian coach

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have finally confirmed their head coach Luc Eymael is set to arrive ahead of the resumption of the Mainland .

The frustrated tactician travelled to his native country when the top-flight was suspended in mid-March and his efforts to return after President John Magufuli gave the green light to resume the same, had always hit a snag.

However, Yanga Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli has confirmed the Belgian coach will now arrive in Dar es Salaam in time for their first league match against Mwadui FC on June 13.

“All procedures to bring the coach back are going on well…he will not fly directly to Dar es Salaam, his first stop in Africa will be in Ethiopia, where he is expected to board a plane to land at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA),” Bumbuli is quoted by Daily News.

On Tuesday, Eymael challenged Yanga to prove they are now a big club by facilitating his return to .

“As I told you, they [Yanga officials] are telling me that they cannot be able to book me an aeroplane ticket on the system, if you are not able to book me on the system then they should try to book my ticket online…simple you know,” Eymael told Goal on Tuesday.

“It is good to sign a deal with but if you want to be a big club, then, first of all, try to bring your coach back as soon as possible if you respect your coach, I see players of Simba SC they came back from everywhere, the coach of Azam FC also arrived from Romania, he travelled from Romania to Frankfurt, then to Ethiopia and finally in Dar es Salaam.

“It is the same trip I wanted to take back to Tanzania, Belgium to Frankfurt, then to Ethiopia back to Dar es Salaam but as you know, I don’t deal with itinerary stuff, it doesn’t belong to me but the club.”

Eymael continued: “I am not happy because everyone is back in Tanzania, I asked them to book me in a flight on Monday but they did not do that, I am sorry and saddened.”

Yanga have been training under assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa.