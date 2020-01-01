Yanga SC and Simba SC welcome decision to postpone Kariakoo derby

The Tanzanian giants have no problem with the move to change the date for the eagerly awaited derby to November 7

giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Simba SC have both welcomed the decision by the Tanzania Board (TPLB) to change the date of the derby in the Mainland Premier League.

The Kariakoo derby which was the first meeting between the two giants in the 2020-21 campaign, has now been moved from October 18, 2020, to November 7, 2020, and will still be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The decision has now been received well with Yanga, with their official Antonio Nugaz saying it will give them humble time to prepare for the derby against their sworn rivals.

“We had already moved to camp with players not in the national team to prepare for the derby but it is good news because it gives us more time to prepare well,” Nugaz said of the derby postponement.

Simba official Haji Manara said: “We are ready to play against Yanga anytime [today or even next year], even if TPLB decides to move the game, we will finally meet and beat them accordingly.”

TPLB confirmed through a signed statement the change of date has been necessitated by the fact the two giants have key players turning out for their respective countries during the international break, and will thus have problems arriving back in Tanzania in readiness for the derby owing to strict Covid-19 measures.

“TPLB has done changes to match number 61 in the Mainland Premier League between Yanga SC and Simba SC moving it from October 18, 2020, to November 7, 2020, starting at 5 pm at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania,” read the statement obtained by Goal on Wednesday.

“The changes have been necessitated by the fact that there are strict travel rules in different countries after players travelled to honour international assignments might affect the squads of the two clubs because of late arrivals.

“Several counties are still adhering to the strict Covid-19 measures they put in place since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and as such we cannot risk playing the derby on October 18.”

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0, but they again faced off in the semi-finals of the where Simba won 4-1.

Simba then went ahead to seal a season double – winning the Community Shield, the league, and the domestic cup – after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final played in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

While Simba will have their coach Sven Vandenbroeck for the derby, Yanga will have a new man in charge after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the last campaign and later Zlatko Krmpotic after 37 matches in charge of the club.