Yanga SC and Simba SC to feature as Zanzibar braces for the Mapinduzi Cup

The two Tanzanian giants could meet after the group stage matches of the annual competition set to kick-off on January 5

Zanzibar is bracing for the kick-off of the 2020 Mapinduzi Cup with all participating teams making their final build-up preparations for the tournament.

According to Daily News, mainland giants Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) will not take on each other in the group stage of the competition but could still meet at a later stage.

The two teams are likely to rekindle their rivalry in the Isles as there is a big possibility for them to meet in the later stage of the competition. The two giants will head to Zanzibar soon after they play in the league derby on January 4 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga are pooled in Group A together with Jamhuri, Mlandege and the defending champions Azam FC, while Simba are in Group B with Mtibwa Sugar, Chipukizi and Zimamoto.

Azam will be looking to repeat this year’s Mapinduzi Cup form as they hammered Yanga 3-0 in the final, with the former Yanga striker, Obrey Chirwa scoring two goals on the day to bury his ex-team.

Article continues below

This happens to be the third time in a row Azam and Yanga are pooled in the same group of the Mapinduzi Cup. Azam will be eyeing back-to-back titles in the competition.



In other Mapinduzi Cup news, the Permanent Secretary in Zanzibar’s Ministry of Youth, Arts and Culture, Omar Hassan Kingi announced a committee of 12 members responsible to oversee the entire 2020 Mapinduzi Cup.

The Chairman of the formed committee is Sharifa Maulid, while Maalim Khamis Abdallah Said will serve as the Secretary of the committee.

Other members forming the committee are Khamis Mussa Omar, Issa Mlingoti, Seif Kombo Pandu, Mohamed Ali Hilali (Tedy), Aiman Othman Duwe, Fatma Hamad Rajab, Salum Ubwa Ali Khalil, Juma Mmanga and Suleiman Pandu Kweleza.