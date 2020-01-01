Yanga SC and secretary-general Ruhago part ways, effective immediately

The former official reportedly fell out with the top management regarding the future of the club

Yanga SC have parted ways with their secretary-general David Ruhago, effective immediately.

In a letter dated June 15, the 27-time league champions confirmed the exit of the official.

"Yanga club management and Secretary-General David Ruhago have today [Monday, June 15] reached a mutual agreement to part ways," read the statement signed by communications officer Hassan Bumbuli and obtained by Goal.

More teams

"The decision has been reached after extensive talks by all the parties involved. So effective today [Monday], Ruhago is no longer serving the team as the secretary-general."

The Jangwani-based side went on to thank the former official for his services before appointing his replacement.

"The Yanga Service Committee under the leadership of Chairman Mshindo Msolla wishes to thank Ruhago for the time he served at the club," the statement continued.

"During this transition period, the service committee has appointed Simon Patrick who is a lawyer by profession to take over as the new Yanga secretary-general."

Ruhago was reportedly shown the door for failing to agree with the top management regarding some issues regarding the club's future.

Timu ya Wananchi have gone three seasons without the league title, and during the same time, they have been under tough financial constraints.

The East Africa side is aiming at winning the league next season; however, in the current campaign, they are targeting the .

In the league's restart last Saturday, Yanga managed to defeat Mwadui by a solitary goal.

On Tuesday, they will be playing JKT in Dodoma and in an earlier interview, Bumbuli admitted it will not be a walk in the park.

The Dodoma-based side have regularly been a difficult opponent for the 27-time league champion and in the last four meetings, they have managed two draws and as many wins.

With that in mind, the official admitted it will be a tough game but all they want are three points on the road.

"We respect [JKT Tanzania] they are a good team, and to be honest we respect all our opponents," Bumbuli told journalists.

"All teams are tough to beat especially at this time when they are chasing their objectives. However, we all know Yanga is a big, established and historic team and will do absolutely everything to win especially on the pitch.

Article continues below

"Like our game [on Saturday] against Mwadui, it was tough but we won; we scored two goals, we were denied one but still managed to get maximum points by the 1-0 win.

"We are one team determined to get maximum points regardless of the opponent we are playing against. For instance Prisons, they were unbeaten by the time we played them in the first round, but we defeated them.

"So regardless of how good JKT are, we just want to go there, beat them and return to Dar es Salaam with maximum points."