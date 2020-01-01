Yanga SC and GSM solve impasse and assure commitment to team

Yanga SC and sponsors GSM have solved a misunderstanding which had threatened to tear the two apart.

In late March 2019, the sponsors released a statement stating they will be sticking to their contractual terms and will not offer anything extra to the 27-time league champions. They had accused some club officials of frustrating efforts to help the club continue rising.

The club reacted by putting their house in order and communicated the same to their sponsors. According to club chairman Mshindo Msolla, the good relationship between the two parties has been restored.

"We had a successful meeting [with GSM] on Monday and Wednesday," Msolla said as quoted by Daily News.

"GSM will continue to help us achieve our goals both within and outside the realm of the contract like they used to do. They have been on the frontline to assist us in many ways like paying for camp expenses, signing five players in the last mini-transfer window, paying for training ground expenses and boosting players' morale by paying bonuses after wins."

The company, through their representative Hersi Said has stated they will help the former champions rebuild and be the best beyond the country.

"Our focus is to help rebuild Yanga to become among the best teams in Africa and to achieve that, we need cooperation from everybody who loves and wishes the club well.

"I can see we are headed in the right direction and the most important thing is to work together and have a common goal. The doors are always open to anyone wanting to come aboard to help the club."

He has gone ahead to point out the club's immediate target for the 2020/2021 season.

"We have surrendered the championship for three consecutive seasons; next season should be ours to win and it is the reason why we require massive cooperation from members and leaders of the club.

"We have fully backed the transformation process the club is set to undergo in May this year and we will hire a consultant who will help to accomplish the entire procedure."

Wananchi are currently third on the table with 51 points.