Yanga SC and Azam FC sweat to earn Shield Cup quarter-final slots

The VPL sides found it hard against their lower-tier rivals but eventually found ways past them to join Simba SC in the next round

Yanga SC progressed to the quarter-finals of the Azam after a 1-0 win over Gwambina FC on Wednesday at the Uhuru National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga scored the only goal of the match in the 45th minute through Haruna Niyonzima as Gwambina had remained firm at the back for most of the match.

In the second half, Yanga's persistent attacks did not yield any more goals as they emerged with the slim win to join their Mainland arch-rivals Simba SC in the next round of the domestic competition.

Simba also sailed into the quarter-finals after getting a 3-2 win over Stand United in a penalty shoot-out. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw at full-time.

Meanwhile, defending champions Azam FC had to fight hard to secure a place in the quarter-finals against Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya.

After a goalless draw in 90 minutes, the Vodacom (VPL) side were made to sweat once more during the ensuing shootout. They converted all their penalties while Ihefu just missed once after giving Azam a torrid time all through.

Struggling KMC FC were knocked out of the competition by Kagera Sugar. After a 1-1 draw at full-time, KMC failed to score from any of their spot-kicks as the Sugar Millers scored two to book their place in the next round.

Finally, JKT and Alliance FC had to be separated by spot-kicks too after a 1-1 full-time scoreline. Alliance eventually emerged winners after beating their VPL rivals 5-3 on penalties.