Yanga SC against Simba SC is just a normal match - Mkwasa

The experienced tactician has not lost any match since taking over from Mwinyi Zahera and has stated there is nothing special in the Kariakoo derby

Yanga SC interim coach Boniface Mkwasa states there is nothing special about their match against their bitter rivals Simba SC.

The Kariakoo derby is regarded as the biggest game in East Africa and it is attended by more than 60,000 fans. Despite the publicity surrounding the derby and its popularity, the caretaker coach says it is a normal match and all he is targeting is maximum points.

"The game against Simba is normal, just like other matches we play," Mkwasa told Daily News.

"We will do our part to win since our target is to do well in every match facing us. Now you can see the team playing, attacking, defending and scoring goals which [we] lacked previously and everybody wants to see this."

Before playing Simba SC on January 4, the 27-time league champions will have to go past Mbeya City on Wednesday and Biashara United on December 31.

On Saturday, Yanga claimed a comfortable 4-0 win against Iringa United to take their points tally to 17 from their eight games. The tactician reveals why it is important to collect maximum points from low profile teams.

"Playing against small teams like [Iringa United] helps the players to get experience which is good for them."

Simba are leading the table after accumulating 25 points from the 10 matches they have played.