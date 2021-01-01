Yanga SC 3-3 Kagera Sugar: Mwananchi survive scare to stretch unbeaten run

The Jangwani giants came from behind thrice to claim another draw in a thrilling contest at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

Yanga SC survived another scare to snatch a thrilling 3-3 draw against Kagera Sugar in a Mainland Premier League match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday.

The Jangwani giants have now registered a third straight draw since the second round of the league resumed but the reason they will gladly take the result against Kagera is the fact they managed to stretch their unbeaten to 20 matches this campaign.

Yanga went into the match after celebrating 86 years of existence and were keen to bounce back to winning ways, having drawn their previous two matches – 1-1 against Tanzania Prisons and 1-1 against Mbeya City.

However, it was Kagera, who are coached by Mecky Maxime, who took a shock lead in the 11th minute after Peter Mwaiyanzi scored from close range, but, Yanga responded in the 14th minute when Tuisila Kisinda levelled matters.

Kagera then scored their second goal courtesy of Hassan Mwaterema in the 25th minute but four minutes later, Yanga were on level terms yet again when Deus Kaseke powered home with a well-curled effort to the bottom right corner.

With the game heading to half-time tied at 2-2, Kagera had other ideas as lethal striker Yusuf Mhilu scored the third to send them to the break with a 3-2 lead against the table-toppers.

On resumption, Yanga threw everything at Kagera with Kaseke and Kisinda coming close but they had to wait until the 61st minute when Mukoko Tonombe scored their third goal, which helped them to snatch a vital point and keep their unbeaten run.

Ahead of the fixture, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze had called on his team to end the run of two straight draws by winning the fixture but it seems the Kagera-based Sugar Millers had other plans as they started the game on a high note.

It was not a surprise when Mwaiyanzi raced onto a through ball from Mhilu to round goalkeeper Metacha Mnata and plant the ball to an empty net. The goal somehow woke up Yanga, who responded immediately as Kisinda put them level after meeting a cross from Kaseke.

The goal did not affect the spirit of Kagera strikers as Mwaterema put them 2-1 up after he fastened onto another pass from Mhilu, to leave Yanga defenders for dead before placing the ball past Mnata.

Yanga once again sensed danger and piled pressure on the Kagera goalmouth and they were rewarded with a goal as Kaseke put them 2-2 up with a well-curled ball, but before they could finish celebrating, Kagera added the third through the hard-working Mhilu, who beat his marker to sneak the ball into the net.

However, a spirited second half saw Yanga salvage a draw and also keep their unbeaten run going as Tonombe headed in a cross from Kaseke for the 3-3 draw.