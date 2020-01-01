Yanga SC 2-0 Aigle Noir: New boys impress as Wananchi defeat Burundians

The former champions are still shaping up for the new season and showed the fans what to expect in the new campaign

Yanga SC stepped up their preparations for the 2020/21 Mainland League season with a 2-0 win over their visitors Aigle Noir, with the goals coming from new signings Tuisila Kisinda and Michael Sarpong.

Timu ya Wananchi have been restructuring to stand a chance of toppling bitter rivals Simba SC, who have been dominating domestic competitions of late, and have won the league title for the past three seasons.

New Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic gave debuts to Kibwana Shomari, with Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, and Michael Sarpong while Carlinhos and Waziri Junior starting from the bench.

It took the 27-time league champions 38 minutes to open the scoring when Feisal Salum picked out Tuisila Kisinda, commonly referred to as TK Master, and the new signing kept his cool to get the ball past Erick Johola to send the home fans into a frenzy.

That was the only goal in the first 45 minutes, but it did not tell the whole story as the Jangwani Street-based side created numerous chances which were not capitalised on.

After the break, Timu ya Wananchi came back stronger amid cheers from the fans who had flocked to the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in their thousands.

Ghanaian Michael Sarpong, who joined the team on a free transfer after being released by Rayon Sports, put the result beyond a reasonable doubt with a good finish in the 59th minute to double the advantage for the home team.

Meanwhile, Azam FC and Tanzania Prisons battled to a one-all draw in another pre-season friendly staged at Azam Complex, Chamzai on Sunday.

On-Song Zimbabwe attacker Obrey Chirwa scored for the Ice-cream Makers while Jeremiah Juma managed to get the goal for the administrative side.

The league starts on September 6.

Yanga XI: Metach Mnata, Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustafa, Abdallah Shaibu, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Feisal Salum, Michael Sarpong, Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke

Subs: Farouk Shikhalo, Ramadhani Kabwili, Said Makapu, Haruna Niyonzima, Waziri Junior, Carlos Carlinhos, Farid Musaa.

Aigle Noir XI: Erick Johola, Ndikumana Merci, Honomou Desire, Hitimana Hamza, Nkurunzinza Yanick, Masoud Marcisse, Koffi Kouassi, Ndikumana Asman, Ngabonziza Blanchare, Christ Attegbe, Nzojibwami Frank.

Subs: Lukumbuzya Manugulilo,Missago Jules, Msanga Henry, Mossi Tresor, Coulibaly Abbe, Edward Mchele, Mugisha Antoine