Yanga SC 0-0 Azam FC: Former league champions fight to share points

The visitors were saved by a series of superb stops by their goalkeeper especially in the first half

Former Mainland champions Yanga SC and Azam FC fought to a 0-0 draw on Sunday at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Azam FC, after punishable mistakes by their defenders, were saved from going down by a superb Benedict Haule in goal.

Yanga conceded a corner after Idd Seleman was brought down from the right-hand side of the pitch and Azam almost got an opener from the resultant kick.

Idd Kipagwile received a short corner and delivered a pinpoint cross for Selemani who headed it past Metacha Mnata only for his goal to be ruled out for offside. It was not Selemani who was caught in an offside position but it was Zimbabwean Never Tigere in the sixth minute of play.

A chance for the Timu Ya Wananchi presented itself in the 15th minute when David Molinga, left unmarked in Azam's box, collected a back pass meant for Haule by Kipagwile. Haule did well to deny Yanga the opener by stretching to his right-hand side and collected Molinga's striker with considerable calm.

Another horrible backpass by Oscar Masai in the 35th minute almost cost Azam big and gave Yanga an opener. Masai's pass back to Haule was intercepted by Patrick Sibomana but the goalkeeper again stood firm to thwart the danger.

Apart from the nullified Azam's goal and Haule's key saves, none of the sides was able to get a much-sought opener before the first half ended with the scoreboard reading 0-0.

Yanga's furious appeal for a penalty was not entertained by centre referee Elly Sasii in the 67th minute when Ugandan international Nicholas Wadada looked to have brought down Molinga.

The Congolese striker, starting in his first match since resumption, received a cross from the left side of the pitch from Sibomana and as he entered into the box, there was contact between him and Wadada.

To the referee, the contact was not a serious one that would have warranted a penalty for the home side.

In the 76th minute, Wadada himself saw his call for a penalty dismissed when he was brought down inside the box by Jafari Mohammed. Referee Sasii waved play on as Wadada looked on without further protestation.

None of the sides was able to claim maximum points in an equally feisty match in Dar es Salaam even in the six additional minutes.

Yanga will remain third with 56 points as Azam maintain second spot, with 58 points, after 30 matches.

Yanga SC XI: Metacha Mnata, Deus Kaseke, Jafari Mohammed, Kelvin Yondani, Said Makapu, Feisal Salum, Balama Mapinduzi, Haruna Niyonzima, David Molinga, Ditram Nchimbi, Haruna Niyonzima, Patrick Sibomana.

Subs: Farouk Shikalo, Paul Geofrey, Ally Mtoni, Bernard Morrison, Abdoulaziz Makame, Ngasa, Gnamien Yikpe.

Azam FC XI: Benedict Haule, Nicholas Wadada, Salmin Hoza, Oscar Masai, Abdallah Kheri, Bryson Raphael, Idd Selemani, Mudathir Yahya, Richard Djodi, Never Tigere, Idd Kipagwile.

Subs: Ally Mwadini, Lusajo Mwaikenda, Bruce Kangwa, Khlefin Hamdoun, Andrew Simchimba, Shaaban Idd Chilunda.