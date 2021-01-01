Yanga 'must not joke with chance' to win Premier League title - Bin Kleb

The former Timu ya Wananchi official has given reasons why he believes the team could end the wait for the league title this time around

Former Young Africans chairman Abdallah Bin Kleb has claimed the Mainland Premier League title is within their grasp this season.

Bin Kleb said Yanga are well-positioned to win the title that has been elusive for the last three seasons.

Although they lost against Coastal Union and drew 1-1 against Polisi Tanzania, Timu ya Wananchi are still at the top after 23 games with 50 points.

"The title race, as it stands now, is not that bad and I am happy that my beloved club is leading the pack now," Bin Kleb told Mwanaspoti.

"The team is getting stronger and stronger as time goes by despite the rather unwanted run we have recently had but all in all we are progressing well.

"The changes that have been witnessed under Cedric Kaze have been able to change and stabilise the team. Such changes have been good and Yanga look stronger now.

"Yanga are possessing, creating chances and players know how to get goals. If you take a defensive perspective, Yanga are now firm and are among the teams that have conceded the fewest goals.

"There is a good chance that Yanga will be champions and we need not joke with this chance. If we continue bickering amongst ourselves, our rivals can grab the chance and run with the title.

"Yanga have the spirit and anger to win the league this season."

Bin Kleb also praised how the club carried out the business in the last two transfer windows.

"If you look at Yanga, you will realise that we decided to start anew given 80% of the players were brought and they have had a great impact at the club," he added.

"The officials and the sponsors have done a great job in rebuilding the team and I can give them a 60% approval rate for the transfer job.

"I have quite an experience in the transfer market and I know the challenges and that is why I have decided to say a good job was done.

Article continues below

"You know signing players sometimes is like a gamble because you can have confidence the player will be better from where you signed him only for him to flop.

"But with Yanga, there is a different story to tell since there have been few challenges and you know even Simba SC went through a lot of challenges before building a good team."

Yanga face a tough challenge from Simba who are second on 45 points and enjoy four games in hand.