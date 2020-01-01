Yakub: Azam FC defender not for sale, club confirms

The 'ice cream makers' reveal they are not intending to listen to offers for the Ghanaian defender in the next window

Azam FC have confirmed they are not intending to let go of their central defender Yakub Mohamed when the transfer window opens.

The Ghanaian is one of the best foreign defenders currently in the Mainland after some fine performances for the ‘ice cream makers’, which have attracted the attention of champions Simba SC.

Mohamed has already been linked with the move to Simba because of his form and potential while the champions are looking for an extra central defender so as to have room for team selection.

However, Azam CEO Abdulkarim Amin has stated they are not ready to listen to offers for the defender.

“He still has a contract with Azam, and if there is a club that wants Yakub Mohamed, I know that they know the procedures followed to get his signature," Amin is quoted by The African.”

Mohamed’s contract with Azam is ending in two years after he extended his stay at the club last season.