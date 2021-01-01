Yahya Zayd: Azam FC unveil striker from Pharco FC on deadline day

The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ have sealed their transfer activities with a loan move for their former academy player

Azam FC completed their mini-transfer window with the signing of Yahya Zayd from ’s Pharco FC.

The diminutive attacker has arrived at the Chamazi-based giants on a six-month loan deal and will be returning to a side which nurtured him through the Azam Academy.

Azam have confirmed the arrival of Zayd on their social media pages by stating: “Azam have succeeded to capture the signature of the attacker, Yahya Zayd, on a six-month loan from 's Pharco.

“Zayd is one of the players who grew up at Azam Academy station before he climbed to the senior team and we later sold him to Egyptian giants Ismaily the other year.”

During the mini-transfer window which shut doors at midnight on January 15, Azam brought on board striker Mpiana Mozinzi from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Ugandan goalkeeper Mathis Kigonya from Zambia.

Kigonya signed for Azam a day after confirming his exit from Forest of the Zambian . Kigonya signed for Forest Rangers in 2019 when he was handed a two-year deal and his transfer move means he has joined his international compatriot Nicholas Wadada.

At Azam, Kigonya is expected to fight for regular places with Benedict Haule, David Mapigano, and Wilbol Kaseke.

In the previous transfer window, Azam signed Mapigano from FKF champions and even though the Tanzanian had a good start, poor results from matchday eight of the ongoing campaign saw him used inter-changeably with Haule.

Kaseke has always played second fiddle but was prominently deployed in the Mapinduzi Cup where Azam were eliminated by Yanga SC in the semi-finals.

The signing of the three players will be a great boost for the George Lwandamina led side, who are still fighting to wrestle the league title from Simba SC.

On Friday, Azam also confirmed the return of striker Prince Dube after undergoing an operation in to repair his ulnar of the left hand.

Dube picked the injury during their derby against Yanga SC at Chamazi Stadium in late November but he has already returned to training and even featured in a friendly against Malindi FC which they won 2-0 on Friday.

Dube had made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league and was also voted the Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September.

His absence was the main reason why Lwandamina claimed he will have to sign a few players in the mini-transfer window if the team is to remain among the title contenders.