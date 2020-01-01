Yahya: Azam FC tie down Tanzanian midfielder for another two seasons

The midfielder's contract was expected to end at the end of the ongoing campaign but the local heavyweights have managed to hold on him

Vodacom (VPL) side Azam FC have tied down defensive midfielder Mudathir Yahya to a longer contract.

The 23-year-old decided to put pen to paper and remain at the club for a further two years. The Tanzanian international has been part of the club for the last nine years and his loyalty has been rewarded with another contract.

“Azam FC are happy to announce we have reached an agreement with defensive midfielder [Mudathir] Yahya to extend his contract for a further two years,” the club announced through a statement on their Facebook page.

“Yahya's earlier contract was expected to end at the end of the current season and the signing of the new contract will see him serve Azam FC further until 2022.

“Yahya has been the best player in his position since he joined Azam Academy in 2011 until he was promoted to the first team last year.

“In the ongoing season, Yahya has scored a goal which came against Polisi , in a Vodacom Premier League (VPL) tie.”

Azam, the title holders, are second on the VPL log with 54 points, 17 fewer points than leaders Simba SC, from 28 matches.

Yahya has played for both the Zanzibar and Tanzania national teams and has scored a goal for the former from nine appearances but has not scored for the Taifa Stars in 12 appearances.