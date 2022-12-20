Xavi references Barcelona's 'famous levers' as he accepts mounting pressure to win trophies

Barcelona boss Xavi admits he's under pressure to claim silverware this season after a summer of big spending.

Barca spent big in summer

Xavi knows team must deliver

Catalans currently top La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi is into his first full season as Barcelona coach and needs no reminding he must deliver trophies if he is to continue. The club activated a series of financial levers in the summer, allowing the organisation to spend big on players such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha. Xavi says the team must now deliver the goods on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I would sign for a Liga-Europa League double! The club made a huge effort in the summer, with the famous levers [selling assets to fund signings], and we have to back that up on the pitch," he told Barca TV. "The pressure in that sense is on me and I accept it. I am aware that we must win trophies this season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi has guided Barcelona to the top of the table in Spain, and the Catalans will return to action after the World Cup two points clear of defending champions Real Madrid. It was a different story in Europe, however, with Barca going out of the Champions League at the group stage. Xavi's side will now go for glory in the Europa League but must beat Manchester United in a play-off clash first.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side are back in La Liga action on New Year's Eve when they take on local rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou.