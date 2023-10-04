Barcelona boss Xavi has taken a subtle swipe at Diego Simeone by insisting that Joao Felix is finally in a "position to enhance his talent".

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix has been an instant hit at Barcelona since joining them on transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid on loan. The Portuguese forward has already scored three goals and provided two assists in six appearances for the Catalan giants, which has left manager Xavi thoroughly impressed. The Spanish coach has heaped praise on the 23-year-old while subtly taking a dig at his former manager Simeone at Atletico Madrid. Xavi claimed that Felix is now playing in the best position for him to "enhance" his impact in the final third.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Xavi said, "Joao Félix? The summary is that he is happy, very happy, he benefits from a position where he can enhance his talent, he looks out for the team, and all his talent comes out. He is supportive and generous and that is why things are working out for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix left Atletico in January 2023 to join Chelsea on a six-month loan, but he failed to make an impact in England, managing to score just four times in 20 appearances as the Blues finished in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Simeone made it clear Felix wasn't part of his plans upon his return to Atletico, and the forward then pushed for a move to Barca, who secured his services for the duration of the 2023-24 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Felix is likely to feature in Barcelona's next match, which is against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.