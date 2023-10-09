'Who is interfering?!' - Barcelona boss Xavi fumes as Joao Felix is denied last-ditch winner against Granada by controversial offside call

After watching his squad held to a 2-2 draw on Sunday night, Barcelona coach Xavi believed his team deserved all three points against Granada.

Barca draw 2-2

Denied winner by controversial offside

Xavi unhappy with call

WHAT HAPPENED? In order to get a point, the visitors had to fight back from a 2-0 deficit after Bryan Zaragoza's two-for-two performance had placed them in serious difficulty. However, goals from Sergi Roberto and Lamine Yamal salvaged a draw to keep Barca's perfect start to the season. Barcelona managed to get the lead through Joao Felix, however, it was ruled offside due to Ferran Torres 'interfering' with play while being in an offside position.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Just as the referee can rule out João Felix’s goal, he can also give it,” he said [via Barca Blaugranes]. "I think Torres doesn’t interfere, whether Ferran jumps or not, the ball goes to the same place. Who is he interfering with?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's undeniably a contentious call in what was a chaotic contest. Although Barcelona is still undefeated, they enter the international break three points behind Real Madrid and Girona in the standings.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will next be in action on October 22 after the international break when they take on Athletic Club at San Mames in what will be a big test for Xavi's men.