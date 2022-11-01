Xavi admits Barcelona 'lack maturity' and outlines January transfer plan

Xavi Hernandez has admitted that Barcelona ''lack maturity'' and has not ruled out signing players in the winter transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana are already out of this edition of the Champions League after losing three of their five games group games, and Tuesday's clash against Viktoria Plzen is a dead rubber. Xavi believes that they were not only placed in the ''worst group'' possible but were also hampered by untimely injuries to key players and questionable refereeing decisions.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Barca boss did, however, also concede that his side are far from the finished article, telling reporters ahead of the Plzen game: "We lack maturity. We have a lot of youngsters and we've had the worst Champions League group in years. We've had injuries. They're not excuses, but that has hurt us. With respect to last season, we have a better squad and we have given a better image in Europe. But we haven't been up to the task. We had the opportunity, and it has escaped us. There are details such as refereeing decisions and adverse situations, but you have to be self-critical.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona had an eventful summer as they made six signings by activating three economic levers which raised close to €600m. Despite the additions, they have slipped back into the Europa League and Xavi has not ruled out the possibility of more transfer activity in the January window. "We have three games left and then a month and a half to plan the winter market. We'll sit down with the president and the sports management and see what we can sign and we're not ruling anything out," he said.

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI? There are two La Liga games left for Barcelona before the break for the World Cup. To ensure they go into the new year with a chance of stealing Real Madrid's crown, anything less than six points against Almeria and Osasuna will be viewed as a disappointment by the fans.