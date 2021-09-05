WSL players are 'second-class citizens' without VAR, claims Chelsea boss Hayes

The champions suffered defeat on their return to league action, but it could have been a different story had the technology been implemented

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes has called for VAR and goal-line technology to be incorporated into the Women's Super League, claiming the division needs to be modernised or else the players will remain "second-class citizens".

Reigning champions Chelsea kicked off their WSL campaign on Sunday with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

There was controversy over the Gunners' final strike, which appeared to come from an offside position.

What was said?

“It was two yards offside. The positive is there have been goals for the fans and it’s been a brilliant weekend for women’s football," Hayes told reporters after the final whistle.

"There have been good attendances. The negative is that by putting our product in such a brilliant place is that everyone is asking the questions of why we don’t have goalline technology or why we don’t have VAR."

The bigger picture

The Blues were not the only team to suffer from a lack of technology at the weekend. Reading thought they had netted during their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Friday, but a goal was not given despite the ball crossing the line.

"It was over the line, but there’s nothing I can do about it now," Royals boss Kelly Chambers said after that game. “These kind of incidents just go to show how the top level of men’s football is so far ahead of the women’s game. Theirs is so much more advanced than ours.

“I’m sure it would have been picked up by goal-line technology, but we’re not quite at that level yet unfortunately."

Hayes agrees with her colleague, saying: "I heard before the game that there was a conversation around it not being a priority because it’s really expensive but I think we’re selling our game short.

"We have all got used to VAR and goalline technology so I feel by not having it in the women’s game is like being second-class citizens."

