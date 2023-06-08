Wrexham United?! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney tease shock name change - but all is not as it seems

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have sparked confusion with cryptic “Wrexham United” and “Change is in the air” social media posts.

Dragons heading back to Football League

Hollywood co-owners calling the shots

Lucrative deals being lined up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are heading back to the Football League for the first time in 15 years, with a record-breaking promotion-winning campaign enjoyed in 2022-23. Hollywood co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney remain busy putting deals in place on and off the field that are intended to help take the club forward, but fans have been left slightly puzzled by the latest goings on at SToK Racecourse.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While some supporters initially feared that a name change could be on the cards in North Wales, a little reading between the lines points at another commercial partnership being lined up. Wrexham have seen a deal with United Airlines – a company valued at $16 billion (£13bn) – speculated on for some time, and that would appear to be what Reynolds and McElhenney are offering a nod towards.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are busy piecing together plans for next season, with another transfer window now open, while they also have a collection of glamour friendlies to look forward to this summer – with one of those extending the “United” link as the Dragons are set to face the Red Devils of Manchester in the United States, alongside meetings with Chelsea and LA Galaxy II.