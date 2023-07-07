Another Wrexham target slips through the net? Former Man Utd star Nick Powell joins League Two rivals Stockport County

Wrexham have been left disappointed in their pursuit of former Manchester United player Nick Powell after he joined their League Two rivals Stockport.

Wrexham targeted midfielder Powell

Ex-Man Utd man joined Stockport

Welsh side yet to sign a new player

WHAT HAPPENED? Stockport County confirmed the signing of the midfielder on a three-year contract as they prepare to kick off the League Two campaign with the aim of earning promotion after losing the play-off final last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will come as a blow for National League champions Wrexham, who were said to be after the free agent following his release from Stoke this summer. It is the third target the Welsh club have failed to land this week, having seen Max Power join a second-tier club in Saudi Arabia, where he will be managed by Liverpool legend Saudi Arabia, while Alfie May has also joined Charlton.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's team are yet to sign a new player and they will hope to bring in some recruits to strengthen the squad as they look to compete for the League Two title.