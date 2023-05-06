Wrexham stars chill in MGM Grand swimming pool after night of partying in Las Vegas - but there's no sign or Ryan Reynolds or Rob McElhenney... yet!

Wrexham stars have been chilling in the MGM Grand swimming pool after their first night of partying in Las Vegas following promotion.

Players enjoying downtime in Vegas

Won the National League title

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bankrolling trip

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's stars, including the likes of Ben Foster and Paul Mullin, have jetted to Vegas to celebrate winning the National League and sealing a return to League Two. The club's players started the party on Thursday and have been spotted in popular Vegas nightclub venues such as Hakkasan and Omnia.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: First-team players Ryan Barnett, Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer have all shared a number of pictures from a wild past couple of days, as players take in the night life before relaxing in the pool.

As part of the celebrations, the players partied at the Omnia and Hakkasan nightclubs over the past two days, venues that regularly host celebrities and guest DJs like Steve Aoki and Martin Garrix. There has yet to be any sign of McElhenney and Reynolds, but they may well make an appearance at some point!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@ryanbarnett38 Instagram

@ryanbarnett38 Instagram

@ryanbarnett38 Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They will continue to party over the next few days before getting ready to tackle League Two following their promotion. Indeed, the Welsh side have already arranged pre-season friendly matches with Premier League opposition including Manchester United and Chelsea.