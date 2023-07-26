Wrexham star Paul Mullin posts update from hospital bed with oxygen mask & hooked up to wires after puncturing his lung during clash with Man Utd goalkeeper

Paul Mullin insists he is "all good" after puncturing his lung in Wrexham's pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Mullin injured in clash with United goalkeeper

Taken to hospital after sickening blow

Mullin posts update

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin has posted on Instagram after being taken to hospital following a sickening clash with Nathan Bishop in the pre-season friendly, which his side won 3-1. The Wrexham striker suffered a small puncture in his lung, and will subsequently miss the start of the season, although he maintains he is recovering well, posting a picture of himself with an oxygen mask on and wires hooked up to his body.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bishop, United's reserve goalkeeper, has apologised for a "complete misjudgement" during the friendly as he rushed out of his goal and clattered into Mullin. The striker scored 38 league goals last season as the Welsh club won promotion from the National League into League Two.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin will hope to return to fitness quickly as he looks to aid Wrexham's bid for back-to-back promotions in 2023-24.