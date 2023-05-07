Wrexham rivals Notts County keep promotion dream alive after dramatic National League play-off win over Boreham Wood

After their epic promotion tussle with Wrexham, Notts County's season provided more drama in a heart-stopping play-off win over Boreham Wood.

0-2 down at half time

Last gasp equaliser forces extra time

Dramatic 120th minute winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite finishing 35 points above Boreham Wood in the league, Notts County found themselves 0-2 down to their opponents at halftime. A second half rally threatened to come up short when Ruben Rodrigues missed a penalty but the Magpies found an equaliser deep into stoppage time to send the game to extra time. It appeared the tie would be settled on penalties before Jodi Jones' driven strike sent Meadow Lane into raptures and kept Notts County's promotion dream alive.

🏆 TOP STORY: Guardiola fumes at Haaland over penalty decision

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In a thrilling promotion race Notts County went toe-to-toe with Wrexham as the two pulled well clear of the pack in chase of the league's sole automatic promotion spot. A scintillating 3-2 victory for Wrexham when the two sides met in April gave Wrexham the upper hand, but the Welsh side's Hollywood owners pledged their support for their rivals as they had to settle for a spot in the play-offs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The win came as a relief for Notts County, although they'll be taking nothing for granted having tasted play-off defeat in each of the last three seasons.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NOTTS COUNTY? The Magpies advance to Wembley next Saturday where they will take on Chesterfield or Bromley for a place in the Football League alongside Wrexham, whose players are far away from the play-off madness in Las Vegas.