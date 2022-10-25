Wrexham release statement after Mullin shares 'F*** the Tories' message on boots

Wrexham have announced that striker Paul Mullin will not be able to wear the 'F*** the Tories' boots that he posted to his Instagram for their games.

WHAT HAPPENED? The National League side helmed by Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds are once again making plenty of headlines from the fifth division of English football. Although, this time, it is publicity that won't necessarily be well received at the Racecourse Ground. On Tuesday, former Liverpool youth starlet Mullin shared a photo of his new custom boots to Instagram which have 'F*** THE TORIES!' written on the outside of the left boot. The Liverpool skyline is visible on the right boot with 'THIS PLACE' captioned above in reference to the popular club anthem by Jamie Webster.

WHAT THEY SAID: The controversial fashion statement has caused a stir online, and Wrexham have now released an official statement to confirm their stance. "The Club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval,'' the statement reads. ''For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the Club.

"The Club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward. The Club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the Club itself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin has spoken regularly of his proud Merseyside heritage and he isn't the first, and won't be the last, sportsperson from that part of the United Kingdom to make his feelings towards the Conservative government known.

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN AND WREXHAM? Given the current political landscape, the fifth-tier side will continue to distance themselves from getting involved in that particular discourse. Mullin will still be available for selection when Wrexham take on Halifax Town at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night.