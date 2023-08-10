'Turned it down!' - Wrexham star Paul Mullin reveals why he declined generous house offer from Rob McElhenney as he makes 'scouse company' joke

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has revealed why he turned down an offer from the club's co-owner Rob McElhenney to stay at his house after his injury.

Mullin suffered punctured lung in pre-season friendly

Striker was offered chance to stay with McElhenney

28-year-old reveals why he rejected offer

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin suffered a punctured lung during Wrexham's pre-season friendly against Manchester United and had to spend several days in hospital. The striker was then offered the chance to stay at McElhenney's home to recuperate, but Mullin rejected the offer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's true," said Mullin on the Rich Eisen show. "He offered me a place to stay with him and obviously I was unbelievably grateful for that as they really wanted to look after me and make sure everything was taken care of. But my two friends from Liverpool were over with me for the tour."

"My friends decided they wanted to stay with me and keep me company, and so although Rob offered for me to stay in his house, and it was an unbelievable gesture, I turned it down because my two friends were here and I don't think he'd like the Scouse company after a couple of days [laughs]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was initially believed that Mullin had stayed with McElhenney, with the Hollywood star having been seen passing a pillow to the Wrexham forward as he recovered in the States. Some even joked that he would be the next star in McElhenney's hit TV show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, although Mullin's latest revelations suggest he didn't actually stay with the 46-year-old.

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN? The timeframe for his return to the pitch is unknown at present although Mullin has finally returned to Wales and will undergo a series of tests ahead of him getting his 2023-24 campaign underway, with Wrexham having played two games without him thus far in all competitions.