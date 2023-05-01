Wrexham head to Sin City! Club owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney plan Las Vegas trip as reward for National League promotion

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to reward their players with a trip to Las Vegas following their promotion to League Two.

Wrexham win National League title

Clinch automatic promotion spot

Hollywood owners will treat players

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham owners Reynolds and McElhenney are splashing out on a trip to Las Vegas for their players following the end of a successful season. The Red Dragons won the title and clinched the only automatic promotion spot from the National League to ensure they will be playing in the EFL next season. Top scorer Paul Mullin has told the Footballers' Football podcast that the players are now off to Vegas.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know if I can say it yet but we're off to Vegas," he said. "It should be unbelievable, that's literally what [the owners] were texting me about two minutes ago. I don't think [Mullin's partner] is too happy about it, but if the owners tell you you've got to go, you've got to go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's title celebrations are due to continue on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade to show off their trophy. The Red Dragons finished the campaign on 111 points from 46 games, four clear of nearest challengers Notts County.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will be back in the United States for pre-season. The club have already confirmed friendlies with Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea.