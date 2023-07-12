'You don't have to be Welsh' - Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney send heartfelt message of gratitude as 'Welcome to Wrexham' docuseries is nominated for six Emmys

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney penned a heartfelt message of gratitude after 'Welcome to Wrexham' was nominated for six Emmy awards.

Documentary nominated for six Emmys

Reynolds and McElhenney thank fans

Wrexham set to compete in League Two

WHAT HAPPENED? 'Welcome to Wrexham', the documentary series chronicling the Welsh club's journey last season, has been nominated for six Emmy awards. Following the announcement, club owners and Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney, wrote a joint message to the fans.

"The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town. We are so grateful for today's six Emmy nominations and are continuously honored that people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale," they said in an Instagram post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham secured their first league title in 45 years this season, and were promoted to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh side will compete in League Two in 2023-24, the fourth tier of English football, and many will be backing them for another promotion tilt.