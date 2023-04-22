Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds 'terribly nervous' ahead of potential promotion-securing match vs Boreham Wood

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds admitted he was "terribly nervous" ahead of Saturday's National League fixture against Boreham Wood.

WHAT HAPPENED? A 3-0 victory over Yeovil in midweek set up a crucial matchup against seventh-placed Boreham Wood in Saturday's late kick-off. Having already set a record for number of points and goals scored in a campaign, a win against Saturday's opponents would guarantee promotion to League Two and end Wrexham's 15-year spell away from the football league. Asked on his thoughts ahead of a match of such proportions, Reynolds reflected the understandably tense mood in camp, replying: "Terribly nervous!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A victory in their penultimate National League game would seal a fairytale ending in what has been a season worthy of their Hollywood ownership. Beyond the obvious gains to the club as a whole, it was revealed on Friday that there may be significant individual benefits to promotion to League Two, with Reynolds reportedly prepared to offer each player a £200,000 bonus.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will have to face up to the task at hand before any bonuses are awarded. Their match with Boreham Wood kicks off at the Racecourse Ground at 6:30pm local time.