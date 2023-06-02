Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster reveals how much Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney forked out for lavish Las Vegas promotion party

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has estimated that the club's promotion party in Las Vegas cost owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney £500,000.

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster was central to Wrexham's promotion, as he saved a last-minute penalty against Notts County to put the club on the verge of the title. After the club were confirmed as champions, they jetted to Vegas, and the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper believes the cost would have exceeded half a million pounds.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on The Fellas Podcast, he said: "The way that Rob McElhenney and Ryan put it on for us, laid it on for us, was just like nothing I've ever seen. We got there and it was just straight to the shower, straight get changed, go to Hakkasan for dinner and then we're going to Hakkasan nightclub straight afterwards. All expenses paid.

"Got to be £500,000, had to be at least half a million genuinely it had to be because they just looked after everything."

THE GOSSIP: Foster is now 40 and it remains to be seen whether he will remain at the club next season, but talks are planned over his future and a decision is likely to be made before the club kicks off pre-season training.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They will play Manchester United and Chelsea in glittering pre-season friendlies in the USA as their preparation for League Two kicks up a notch.