Will Wout Weghorst be lining up against Man Utd next season? Vincent Kompany talks Burnley return for Red Devils loanee

Wout Weghorst will see out the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Manchester United, but he could be lining up against them for Burnley next season.

Moved to Old Trafford in January

Has scored only two goals

Remains under contract at Turf Moor

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international linked up with the Red Devils in January after completing a switch from Turkish side Besiktas that his parent employers at Turf Moor had to give a green light for. Weghorst has become a Carabao Cup winner while in Manchester, but has just two goals to his name through 28 appearances and is seeing plenty of doubts cast as to whether he will be staying at Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

WHAT THEY SAID: Burnley boss Vincent Kompany would be willing to welcome the Dutchman onto his books, having led the Clarets back to the Premier League as Championship title winners, with the Belgian telling The Mirror: “He's a player from Burnley Football Club who has played in the top four of the Premier League for Manchester United and also for Holland. The most important thing for me – and it's a tough one for me to say obviously because of the cup final – is for him personally to finish the season on a high. But still, I want him to do well and we will have the conversation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst will be hoping to form part of United’s plans when they face neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3, while also looking to help them wrap up a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

WHAT NEXT? Weghorst opted to leave Burnley in the summer of 2022 following their Premier League relegation, having found the target just twice for them through 20 outings, but his experience could be put to good use by Kompany.