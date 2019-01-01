Would Man Utd miss Mata & Herrera? Neville claims expiring contracts 'not the end of the world'

The former Red Devils defender admits two Spanish midfielders bring something different to the ranks, but says neither would be big losses

Juan Mata and Ander Herrera leaving this summer at the end of their respective contracts “wouldn’t be the end of the world”, says Gary Neville.

Two Spanish midfielders at Old Trafford continue to head towards the free agent pool as their current deals run down.

Discussions regarding extensions have been held with two men who joined the Red Devils’ ranks in 2014.

No agreements have been reached, though, with Mata reluctant to be drawn on his plans and Herrera admitting that a compromise on his part is some way off.

Both are now sparking talk of interest from afar, with it possible that they could be snapped up with no transfer fee involved.

Mata and Herrera have been linked with moves to remain in the at , while the latter is said to be figuring prominently on the recruitment radar of Paris Saint-Germain.

Neville admits they would be missed if allowed to head for the exits but considers both to be replaceable, telling Sky Sports: “Juan Mata and Ander Herrera are interesting ones. They are great professionals but it wouldn't be the end of the world if they both left.

“On the other hand, with Herrera, he would be a loss.

“If you've got four or five central midfielders you don't need them all to be A1 - you need players that can come in and do a good job.

“Herrera does a good job and has been a great servant to the club, as has Juan Mata.

“They would be losses in some sense but I don't think it's the end of the world if they move on.”

United are expected to freshen up their squad in the next transfer window with a number of comings and goings.

Neville has already called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be handed “big money” in which to strengthen, with it considered to be imperative that additions are made and deadwood chopped in order for the Red Devils to force their way back into title contention.