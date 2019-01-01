'Worst U20 team Nigeria has ever produced' - Fans frustrated after Flying Eagles bow to Senegal

Paul Aigbogun's boys were knocked out of the tournament in Poland by their West African neighbours on Monday night

's underwhelming display at the Fifa U20 World Cup came to an end after a 2-1 defeat to in Monday's round of 16 fixture.

Amadou Sagna and Ibrahima Niane's goals in the first half were enough for Senegal to see off the Flying Eagles as Success Makanjuola's effort turned out to be a consolation goal.

The defeat in Lodz ended the Flying Eagles campaign in and Nigerians are far from happy with the team's performance and the coach Paul Aigbogun's tactical decision.

Sir This is the worst under 20 Nigeria has ever produced..Paul aigbogun must be prosecuted for selecting this kind of players — LEO (@spotlesslm) June 3, 2019

One would begin to wonder the criteria for the team selection Paul Aigbogun took to the world cup... No hunger, no desire from them! Everybody just dey form big boy #SENNGA — Eddywheezy (@la_Eddywealth) June 3, 2019

Paul Aigbogun owe us an explanation how he came up with his Aimless flying chickens — I b e a w u c h i (@ibeukwuoma) June 3, 2019

They should come home ASAP.... Their performance has been woeful so far. — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) June 3, 2019

The worst nigeria U20 side I have ever seen. — adeniran abayomi (@adeniran1907) June 3, 2019

Nigeria U20 complete scam

Football wise - scam

Age wise - big scam

They should punish these adults — follow me😉 (@Ashoks____) June 3, 2019

Nigeria u20 team should be allowed to find their way home from Poland. Worst Nigeria team I've seen #U20WorldCup — THAT EBONYI BOY 👑 (@askjohnnydick) June 3, 2019

I wonder why people still watch the Nigerian football team, I lost hope in them 10years ago. Stop making yourself sad with the Nigeria U20, instead watch NTA😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sodHgTsghE — Benart (@bencoderus) June 3, 2019

The young Teranga Lions stood their ground.



Best team won in the end.



Paul Aigbogun should be relieved of his duty ASAP. #U20WC — Olumide Lawal(DeBOL) (@DeBOLx) June 3, 2019

Paul Aigbogun put Dele Bashiru on the bench because he didn't renew his payment. Smh #SENNGA — ijebu_boy (@Herbyb112) June 3, 2019

Paul Aigbogun is the worst coach — OWOLABI EZEKIEL (@OWOLABIEZEKIE16) June 3, 2019

Pitiable first-half performance from the Flying Eagles who look like they are just learning to play from football. They will be very lucky if they don’t leave Lodz with their basket full of goals. #U20WorldCup — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) June 3, 2019

Aigbogun giving Utin a dressing down for constantly giving the ball away from clearances. "Three times now," he says. #SenNga #FifaU20WC — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 3, 2019

#SENNGA

I hate it when any Nigerian team plays like headless chicken!

We naturally have talents, but we prefer to choose unmerited and over-aged players over merits.

They think it's a joke to represent a country.

Someone needs to be dealt with severely. — Babajide (@babajideoyewoga) June 3, 2019

Abi dis 1 is mad, out of all the Good talented young actual under 20 in the streets of Nigeria, you are now giving us this trash called players, Wo ogbeni don't ever thank us in your life again oloshi #SENNGA #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/vjF2901o03 — MAY 17 (@yhombo9) June 3, 2019

How did Paul Aigbogun become our coach and how did that Tijani guy make it to #U20WorldCup in Poland? #SENNGA pic.twitter.com/ZYaigPGRDd — Ọládélé Dàda (@realoladele) June 3, 2019

If Nigeria had started the game the way they played the second half, maybe they would have won.

But as always, they always start their games badly and with zero enthusiasm #SENNGA

Rubbish. pic.twitter.com/rftET4JgRN — •Papi Water• (@MicahCT) June 3, 2019

NFF please don’t pay any match bonuses to this players..They don’t deserve it #SENNGA — MartinsGold (@whyalwayysme1) June 3, 2019

Worst under 20 team in the history of Nigeria #SENNGA — School Invaders (@school_invaders) June 3, 2019