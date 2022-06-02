World Cup winner Gotze has release clause of just €5m as AC Milan plot move for PSV forward

The Germany international endured a humbling fall from grace on the back of his heroics in 2014, but he could make his way to San Siro this summer

Mario Gotze, who famously scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, is wanted by Serie A champions AC Milan, GOAL has learned, with a cut-price deal in the pipeline.

The Rossoneri, who brought an 11-year wait for domestic title glory to a close in 2021-22, have benefited considerably from blending youth with experience in their ranks at San Siro.

With the intention being to stick with that approach – one that has seen the potential of Rafael Leao and Sandro Tonali thrive alongside the pedigree of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud – more proven performers are being sought.

Who are AC Milan looking to sign?

Stefano Pioli’s side are already closing in on an agreement with Belgian forward Divock Origi, as he severs ties with Premier League heavyweights Liverpool.

The 27-year-old Champions League winner is now a free agent and expected to take on a new challenge in Italian football this summer.

He could be joined by PSV star Gotze, with a man that endured a humbling fall from grace on the back of his World Cup-winning exploits having rebuilt his reputation in the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old was of interest to Milan in 2020, as he reached the end of a second stint at Borussia Dortmund, but the decision was taken at that stage to link up with Roger Schmidt in Eindhoven.

The German tactician has now left PSV to take the reins at Portuguese heavyweights Benfica, leaving Gotze to weigh up his options.

How much would Gotze cost AC Milan?

Milan are once again asking questions of Gotze’s potential availability and are aware that a cut-price transfer could be put in place.

It is understood that a bid of between €4 million and €5m is all that would be required in order to trigger a release clause in the Germany international’s contract.

Discussions are now taking place at San Siro when it comes to a formal approach, with Gotze having shown at PSV that he is over the form and fitness problems that held him back at Bayern Munich and Dortmund.

He has taken in 77 appearances over the course of the last two seasons, with 18 goals and a healthy haul of assists recorded across those outings.

