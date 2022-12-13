World Cup: 'Regragui our dad, our big brother, and not just a coach' - Morocco's Chair

QPR midfielder Ilias Chair has suggested Walid Regragui is more than a coach to Moroccan players ahead of the World Cup semi-final against France.

Morocco have been the surprise package in Qatar

Regragui credited for Atlas Lions' run

Chair explains good relationship between players and coach

WHAT HAPPENED: Regragui has been a revelation in Qatar, helping Morocco to reach the latter stages of the World Cup.

He is the first African coach to have helped the team get past the group stage and into the last four.

His relationship with the players has been top notch and the QPR midfielder Chair has explained why.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think he has shown that he is the best manager at this tournament, not just as a coach but as a man," Chair told the media

"Whenever you have a problem, we, the players, can go to him. At that moment he is our dad or our big brother, not just a coach.

Tomorrow, I think he will show to the world he is the best man for this job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chair has not yet featured for the Atlas Lions in the World Cup owing to the consistency levels displayed by his positional rivals.

Regragui is keen on causing another upset on Wednesday against the defending champions France.

Morocco have already ferried in 20,000 fans who will cheer on the players.

WHAT NEXT: Chair might get a chance to feature before the World Cup concludes.

Whether they win or lose, Morocco will play either Croatia or Argentina be it in the final or third-place play-off.