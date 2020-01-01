World Cup qualifying: Tanzania call for early preparation after landing in Group J

The local federation’s boss now says they will give every support to Taifa Stars as they seek to qualify for the finals in Qatar

Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia has called on the country to pull together and support Taifa Stars in their quest to qualify for the World Cup to be held in .

The TFF boss was speaking after learning the draw for the African qualifying matches which landed the Taifa Stars in Group J alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Benin, and Madagascar.

“We have seen and heard on the grouping, all we need is to work hard and do well in every game both at home and away since the best results are always made from best preparations,” Karia is quoted by Daily News.

“Tanzanians should continue supporting their team because we want to give them the best preparations as they start the journey for the 2022 World Cup.”

Tanzania’s Taifa Stars booked their place in the group stage after pounding Burundi 3-0 in post-match spot-kicks at the giant National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in September last year.

The first round of group games will begin in October this year and finish in October 2021, prior to a final round of play-offs in November 2021.

Only the 10 group winners will progress to the final playoff round, where two-legged ties will decide Africa's five World Cup representatives.

The qualifiers were planned to begin in March this year but the Confederation of African Football (Caf) postponed them after rescheduling the 2021 from June kick-off to January.

The first round of African qualifying saw the continent's 28 lowest-ranked sides compete over two legs, with the winners progressing to join the 26 nations given byes into the second stage.