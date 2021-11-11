World Cup Qualifiers: Uganda's Sredojevic hurt by Juuko's absence ahead of Kenya showdown

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has revealed how he is hurt by the absence of defender Murushid Juuko for the World Cup qualifier against Kenya on Thursday at the

St Mary's Stadium.

Juuko is set to be missing as he is yet to clear Ush20 million slapped on him by Fifa for an unsporting act. The Express FC defender was shown a red card during their previous qualifier against Mali before he was fined by the world governing body.

"I know what is happening with [Murushid] Juuko, but I cannot say much besides commenting about it in a sporting way," Sredojevic said, according to Football256.

"We would have wished to have him back since his red card is well served now, but it is impossible because he still has more issues to settle.

"He was outstanding in defence against Kenya and Mali. Before he was sent off, he had pocketed Ibrahim Kone, a player who plays in the Uefa Champions League.

"It hurts me that he can not play even when he is not injured or red-carded, but we shall use the available options just like we did against Rwanda."

According to Kawowo Sports, Cranes players and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president Moses Magogo have agreed to contribute and help Juuko clear the fines.

"We shall play this game for Juuko. Part of our match bonuses will be contributed to helping Juuko clear the fine. We thank Fufa president for also joining the cause to help the defender," the publication quoted players as saying.

Vipers captain Halid Lwaliwa, Timothy Awany and Bevis Mugabi are the available defenders who could play in the heart of defence in the absence of Juuko and Enock Walusimbi.

On Wednesday, Sredojevic revealed their approach against Harambee Stars.

"We won't think of a must-win, but we shall think of ways of how to win," the coach said.

"We are planning to create a variety of attacks from which we shall score our goals or make use of any opportunities like dead balls to score goals."

After playing Kenya, the Cranes will head to Guinea, where they will be hosted by Mali in Group E's last game on November 14.