World Cup Qualifiers: Tanzania drop keeper Manula for Botswana match

The Taifa Stars coach has dropped a key figure from the national team squad for an important qualifier

Simba SC goalkeeper Aishi Manula is among the eleven players axed from the squad set to face Botswana in a World Cup qualifier.

Taifa Stars coach Etienne Ndairagije has opted to name a different side ahead of the two-legged fixture to be played on September 4 and 10.

Other players who have been left out include Aron Kalambo (Simba); defenders Aggrey Morris, Ally Mtoni and Vincent Phillipo; midfielders Feisal Salum, Mudathir Yahya and Yahya Zayd (Ismailia) and the striking trio of John Bocco, Rashid Mandawa and Thomas Ulimwengu.

Coach Ndairagije is confident the team will get a positive result against Botswana.

“We want to prepare well for the match because we need to get a good start,” Ndairagije told reporters in Tanzania.

“Our target is to do well in the qualifiers and even qualify for the World Cup final. We will try our best and I know we can make it.”

Ndairagije has recalled veteran Simba goalkeeper Juma Kaseja into the 30-man squad and retained lead striker Mbwana Samatta, who plays for Racing in .

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Beno Kakolanya (Simba), Juma Kaseja (KMC), Metacha Mhata (Mbao).

Defenders: Abdi Banda ( , ), Mohammed Hussein (Simba), Shomary Kapombe (Simba), Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC, Zambia), Boniface Maganga (KMC), Baraka Majogoro (Polisi Tanzania), Gadiel Michael (Simba), Iddy Moby (Polisi Tanzania), Erasto Nyoni (Simba), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans).

Midfielders: Frank Domayo (Azam), Mohamed Issa (Young Africans), Ayoub Lyanga (Coastal Union), Himid Mao (ENPPI, ), Jonas Mkude (Simba), Farid Mussa (Tenerife, ), Iddy Nado (Azam FC), Ally Nganzi ( , USA), Abubakar Salum (Azam).

Forwards: Shaban Idd Chilunda (Azam FC), Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Kevin John (unattached), Abdul Aziz Makame (Young Africans), Eliuter Mpepo (Buildon, Zambia), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jadida, ), Mbwana Samatta (Racing Genk, Belgium), Adi Yussuf (Blackpool, ).