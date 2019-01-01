World Cup qualifiers: Taifa Stars will not let the nation down against Burundi - Selemani Matola

Tanzania will welcome the Swallows for the second leg match with the assistant coach confident of a positive result on Sunday

assistant coach Selemani Matola is hopeful they will finish the job against Burundi in the first round of qualification for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The Taifa Stars will welcome the Swallows for the return leg match on September 8, and Matola has no worries as to whether his side is capable of beating the visitors at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

They drew 1-1 in the initial fixture played on September 4.

“In the first half (the first leg), the players looked a bit exhausted and it allowed Burundi to take charge of the game and eventually scored the first goal,” Matola told Daily News.

“We promise Tanzanians we will not let them down and we believe the team has what it takes to win the return match and progress into the next stage of World Cup qualifications.”

Meanwhile, long-serving goalkeeper Juma Kaseja has warned his teammates from complacency during the decisive match.

Article continues below

“It is going to be a tough match compared to the first one and we need not relax until the job is done,” he told the same publication.

Africa's 28 low-ranked nations are contesting two-legged first round qualifiers where the eventual 14 winners will advance to join the top 26 sides in 10 four-team groups.