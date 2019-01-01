World Cup Qualifiers: Taifa Stars start camp ahead of Burundi test

The Tanzanians will train under coach Etienne Ndayiragije as they prepare for the two-legged fixture in Bujumbura and Dar es Salaam

The Tanzanian national team have moved into residential training to prepare for their upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Burundi.

A squad of 30 players will camp in Dar es Salaam under coach Etienne Ndayiragije and his assistants Selemani Matola and Juma Mgunda as they get ready for the two-legged fixture.

Taifa Stars will face Burundi in the first leg away on Wednesday before the return leg set for the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on September 8.

Should Taifa Stars see off Burundi, they will be one of the 14 winners in the qualification play-offs to join the continent’s top-ranked 26 sides, who have been exempted from the preliminary stage of the long journey to .

African teams will contest a final play-off round in their World Cup qualification campaign, a system last employed for the 2014 tournament, the Confederation of African Football has decided. Qualifiers for the next World Cup in will be divided into three stages with two rounds of knockout ties on either side of the group competition.

The 28 lowest-ranked sides on the continent will first contest a knockout round over two legs, with the 14 winners advancing to the group stage. The 28 include Madagascar, who reached the (Afcon) quarter-finals in .

The winners will join the 26 highest-ranked sides in a 40- team, 10-group pool phase which will be played over 18 months. The group winners will then be drawn into five play-off ties over two legs with the victors qualifying for the World Cup.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Juma Kaseja (KMC), Metacha Mnata (Yanga) and Beno Kakolanya (Simba).

Article continues below

Defenders: Shomary Kapombe (Simba), Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC-Zambia), Gadiel Michael (Simba), Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga), Iddy Moby (Polisi Tanzania) and Abdi Banda (Highlands- ).

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude (Simba), Baraka Majogoro (Polisi Tanzania), Himid Mao (ENPPI- ), Ally N’ganzi (Minnesota-USA), Abubakar Salum (Azam) and Frank Domayo (Azam).

Strikers: Simon Msuva (Al Jadida- ), Eliuter Mpepo (Buildcon-Zambia), Mbwana Samatta (KRC - ), Abdillahie Yussuf (Blackpool- ), Farid Mussa (Tenerife- ), Iddy Selemani (Azam), Kelvin John (Serengeti Boys), Ayoub Lyanga (Coastal Union), Shaban Iddy Chilunda (Azam), Boniface Maganga (KMC), Hassan Dilunga (KMC), Mohamed Issa (Yanga) and Abdul Aziz Makame (Yanga).